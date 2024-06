Duran (3-2) picked up the win Tuesday against Tampa Bay, striking out two during a perfect ninth inning.

Duran took the mound in the top of the ninth inning with the game tied 6-6 and didn't allow a hit for a fifth consecutive appearance. After Carlos Santana delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth, Duran ended up qualifying for his third win of the campaign. The Twins' closer is 11-for-11 on save chances this season and owns a 3.43 ERA across 21.0 innings.