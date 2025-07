The Twins claimed Pereda off waivers from the Athletics on Tuesday and optioned him to Triple-A St. Paul, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

The Twins are swapping out one catcher (Jair Camargo) for another on their 40-man roster. Pereda has slashed just .175/.283/.225 during his brief time in the majors this season but has collected an .840 OPS in 2025 at the Triple-A level.