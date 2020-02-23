Chacin is scheduled to start against the Braves on Tuesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Chacin is in Twins' camp as a non-roster invitee, but reportedly still has a chance to earn a spot in the rotation. He'll begin that quest in his team debut, during which he'll likely be asked to complete an inning or two of work. His main competition for the role is expected to be Randy Dobnak, Devin Smeltzer and Lewis Thorpe.