Twins' Jhoulys Chacin: Sharp in Twins debut
Chacin threw two scoreless innings with two strikeouts in his Twins debut in Tuesday's spring training outing against Atlanta.
Chacin is battling Devin Smeltzer, Lewis Thorpe and Randy Dobnak for the fifth starter role (which is open until Michael Pineda returns from a suspension in May). With the most experience Chacin is likely the front runner, but he'll need to show he's overcome last season's struggles with the long ball (2.2 HR/9) and walks (4.0 BB/9).
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Severino replacement options
Luis Severino's diagnosis is a major blow to the Yankees and a Fantasy landscape already short...
-
Avoid Vlad Jr. at your own peril
Will Vladimir Guerrero better deliver on the wild hype that surrounded him in 2019? It might...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to pick
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Spring Notebook: Alex Wood a lock?
From Alex Wood's renewed sleeper appeal to the latest on the Yankees first base battle to some...
-
Pay the SP, SB premium? You'd better
In light of some extreme trends happening across baseball, Scott White calls for a complete...