Chacin threw two scoreless innings with two strikeouts in his Twins debut in Tuesday's spring training outing against Atlanta.

Chacin is battling Devin Smeltzer, Lewis Thorpe and Randy Dobnak for the fifth starter role (which is open until Michael Pineda returns from a suspension in May). With the most experience Chacin is likely the front runner, but he'll need to show he's overcome last season's struggles with the long ball (2.2 HR/9) and walks (4.0 BB/9).