Play

Chacin signed with the Twins on Saturday, freelance baseball writer Robert Murray reports.

The deal will be a minor-league one, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network. The 32-year-old started on Opening Day for the Brewers last season but pitched himself off the roster, getting released and picked up by the Red Sox. In 103.1 innings between the two teams, he stumbled to a 6.01 ERA. He'll likely be fighting for a spot in the back of the rotation this spring but will need a considerably improved performance if he's to win the job.

More News
Our Latest Stories