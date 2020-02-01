Twins' Jhoulys Chacin: Signs with Twins
Chacin signed with the Twins on Saturday, freelance baseball writer Robert Murray reports.
The deal will be a minor-league one, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network. The 32-year-old started on Opening Day for the Brewers last season but pitched himself off the roster, getting released and picked up by the Red Sox. In 103.1 innings between the two teams, he stumbled to a 6.01 ERA. He'll likely be fighting for a spot in the back of the rotation this spring but will need a considerably improved performance if he's to win the job.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, SS sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Roto dynasty startup mock draft
Whether you're already in a dynasty league or looking to fire one up, these mock drafts will...
-
12-team H2H points mock draft
Selling out for pitching in the early rounds might be the only way to go, our latest Head-to-Head...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Late shots at impact
Can Gio Urshela withstand increased competition with the Yankees? Is Mark Canha being overlooked...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Ceiling the deal
Players like Miguel Sano and Max Fried have established a certain level of value in Fantasy...