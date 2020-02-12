Chacin is in the mix for the final spot in the starting rotation, Derek Falvey, president of baseball operations, told the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Chacin's path to making the starting rotation got a little more difficult with the Twins acquiring Kenta Maeda this week, but the fourth and fifth starter spots are still uncertain with Michael Pineda (suspension) and Rich Hill (shoulder) sidelined for the start of the season. Homer Bailey, Chacin, Rondy Dobnak, Devin Smeltzer and Lewis Thorpe will battle for the fourth and fifth starter roles this spring. Bailey likely has a firm lead on the fourth starter role with the fifth starter job a wide open competition.