Twins' Jhoulys Chacin: Unlikely to make rotation
Chacin's chances of winning a rotation spot when play resumes appear to be slim, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Randy Dobnak had taken the lead for the fifth starter's spot prior to the shutdown, and Rich Hill (elbow) could be healthy enough to slot into the rotation if the delay stretches into June. Additionally, Lewis Thorpe will have had time to fully ramp up by then and Devin Smeltzer will have had more time to get a feel for his new slider, so the odds are stacked against Chacin opening the year in the rotation. He had a 6.75 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and eight strikeouts in eight innings across three spring appearances. If he wins a spot on the 26-man roster, it will likely be as a long reliever.
