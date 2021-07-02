Harvey signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Friday and was assigned to Triple-A St. Paul, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.

Harvey was DFA'd by Colorado on June 22. He apparently didn't garner any interest on the waiver wire, and he'll now head to the Minnesota organization to provide pitching depth at Triple-A. Harvey tossed 3.1 scoreless innings during four major-league appearances with the Rockies in 2020 but did not make it into a game during his brief time in the majors this season. He'll take a 2.63 Triple-A ERA with him to St. Paul and figures to be a candidate to join the Twins bullpen later this summer.