Twins' Joe Mauer: Another multi-hit effort Saturday

Mauer went 2-for-5 with a double, a homer, a walk, two runs and five RBI Saturday against the Tigers.

Mauer's sixth homer of the year extended the Twins lead to four runs in the sixth inning of game they'd go on to lose. Although he's barely been a fantasy factor this year, he's now collected multiple hits in each of his last three contests, and he could be a player to consider using in lineups while he's running hot.