Twins' Joe Mauer: Clubs grand slam
Mauer went 2-for-4 with a walk, a grand slam and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Yankees.
Mauer got his sixth home run of the year by way of a grand slam off reliever Tommy Kahnle in the fifth inning as the Twins put up 10 runs against the Yankees. Mauer had gone 1-for-18 over his last six games prior to Tuesday's contest, and the two-hit night brings his slash line to .272/.343/.374 on the year. Although the veteran is currently posting the lowest OPS of his career (.717), he's still able to produce in flashes due to his abilities to get on base and put the ball in play.
