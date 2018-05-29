Twins' Joe Mauer: Continues to progress

Mauer (neck) is symptom-free after stepping in to track pitches during Michael Pineda's bullpen session Tuesday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Mauer has felt good in each of the past two days, and he didn't end up requiring a cortisone shot for his neck. If he can get through Wednesday's activities without suffering any setbacks, there's certainly a chance he could be activated from the disabled list Thursday.