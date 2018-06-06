Twins' Joe Mauer: Could need rehab assignment

Mauer (neck) may need a minor-league rehab assignment before rejoining the Twins, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Mauer has been on the disabled list since May 19 with a neck issue. He's been hitting and fielding with no issues recently, but it sounds like the Twins want to get him into game action before bringing him off the shelf. "Playing a nine inning game will be different than anything he has done up to this point," manager Paul Molitor said, according to Jarrid Denney of MLB.com.