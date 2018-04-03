Twins' Joe Mauer: Could sit Wednesday
Mauer may not be in the starting lineup Wednesday at Pittsburgh in favor of Logan Morrison at first base, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Mauer went 1-for-4 in Monday's game and is hitting .333 (5-for-14) with two doubles in four games.
Mauer may get the Wednesday night game off to ensure he'll play in Minnesota's daytime home opener Thursday.
More News
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Waiver Wire: Early SP help
Heath Cummings looks at the first weekend of baseball and offers his waiver wire advice.
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...