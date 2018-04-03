Twins' Joe Mauer: Could sit Wednesday

Mauer may not be in the starting lineup Wednesday at Pittsburgh in favor of Logan Morrison at first base, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Mauer went 1-for-4 in Monday's game and is hitting .333 (5-for-14) with two doubles in four games.

Mauer may get the Wednesday night game off to ensure he'll play in Minnesota's daytime home opener Thursday.

