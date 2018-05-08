Twins' Joe Mauer: Day off Tuesday

Mauer is not in the lineup Tuesday in St. Louis, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

With the Twins playing in a National League park, regular designated hitter Logan Morrison will get a start at first base, giving Mauer a rare day off. The veteran is hitting .280/.425/.374 in 30 games. His 20 percent walk rate ranks second among qualified hitters, while his 11.9 percent strikeout rate is 12th-lowest.