Twins' Joe Mauer: Day off Tuesday
Mauer is not in the lineup Tuesday in St. Louis, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
With the Twins playing in a National League park, regular designated hitter Logan Morrison will get a start at first base, giving Mauer a rare day off. The veteran is hitting .280/.425/.374 in 30 games. His 20 percent walk rate ranks second among qualified hitters, while his 11.9 percent strikeout rate is 12th-lowest.
More News
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...
-
Prioritizing these 16 SP pickups
Feel like your roster is being overrun by upside-y pitchers who emerged on the waiver wire?...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Waivers: Add German, Cahill
Domingo German joins a group of exciting young pitchers as near must-adds.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start