Twins' Joe Mauer: Day off Wednesday

Mauer is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Red Sox, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Mauer has started four straight games since returning from the disabled list over the weekend, so this appears to be simply a maintenance day for the veteran first baseman. Logan Morrison will start at first base in his stead, giving Robbie Grossman a start at DH.

