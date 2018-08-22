Twins' Joe Mauer: Day off Wednesday

Mauer is not in the lineup against the White Sox on Wednesday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Mauer will receive a standard breather with left-hander Carlos Rodon on the mound for Chicago. In his place, Tyler Austin will start at first base while Eddie Rosario gets a little rest as the club's DH.

