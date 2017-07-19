Twins' Joe Mauer: Day off Wednesday

Mauer is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, LaVelle E. Neal of the Star Tribune reports.

Mauer will take a seat for Wednesday's matinee after playing in the past two games, including Tuesday night's game, where he went 0-for-4 from the plate in a loss to the Yankees. After his activation from the DL (back) this past Saturday, manager Paul Molitor has been easing the 34-year-old back into the lineup, but he will likely be available to pinch hit during the series finale and expects to be back in the order for Friday's game against Detroit.