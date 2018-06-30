Twins' Joe Mauer: Drives in five Friday

Mauer went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and five RBI in Friday's 10-6 loss to the Cubs.

His three-run shot off Mike Montgomery in the second inning was only Mauer's second homer of the season, with the other one coming back on May 1. The veteran is hitting only .205 (9-for-44) through 12 games since returning from a neck injury, leaving him with a .264/.369/.352 slash line on the year.