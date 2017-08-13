Twins' Joe Mauer: Drives in five Saturday

Mauer went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, a walk, two runs and five RBI against the Tigers on Saturday.

Mauer's sixth home run of the year extended the Twins' lead to four runs in the sixth inning of game they'd eventually lose. Although he's barely been a fantasy factor this year, he's now collected multiple hits in each of his last three contests and could be a player to consider using in lineups while he's running hot.