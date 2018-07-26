Twins' Joe Mauer: Drives in three

Mauer went 3-for-7 with three RBI in Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

The veteran hit a pair of RBI doubles, driving in runs in the second and eighth innings. He also added an RBI single to cap off a six-run 11th innings. Mauer continues to show minimal power, especially for a first baseman, with just three homers on the year, but his .284 batting average gives him value in deeper formats.