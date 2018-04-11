Twins' Joe Mauer: Drives in two

Mauer went 2-for-3 with a run scored, two RBI and two walks Tuesday against the Astros.

Mauer has gotten on base at a great clip to start the season as his on-base percentage now sits at an excellent .543. Unsurprisingly, he has shown next to no power with four doubles being his only extra-base hits of the season. That profile has been Mauer's blueprint for several seasons and there's no reason to expect that to change.