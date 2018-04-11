Twins' Joe Mauer: Drives in two
Mauer went 2-for-3 with a run scored, two RBI and two walks Tuesday against the Astros.
Mauer has gotten on base at a great clip to start the season as his on-base percentage now sits at an excellent .543. Unsurprisingly, he has shown next to no power with four doubles being his only extra-base hits of the season. That profile has been Mauer's blueprint for several seasons and there's no reason to expect that to change.
More News
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...