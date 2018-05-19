Twins' Joe Mauer: Exits with sore neck
Mauer left Friday's loss to Milwaukee in the fifth inning due to a sore neck, but manager Paul Molitor does not think he's headed to the DL, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Mauer originally hurt his neck diving for a ball last weekend. He's considered day to day, but he's unlikely to play Saturday.
