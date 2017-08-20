Twins' Joe Mauer: Gets breather despite hot hitting
Mauer is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Diamondbacks, Shane Jackson of MLB.com reports.
Despite producing four consecutive multi-hit efforts and going 10-for-17 (.588) over that span, Mauer will head to the bench for a breather after starting five straight games. In his place, Mitch Garver will make his MLB debut, playing first base and batting fifth.
