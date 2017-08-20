Play

Twins' Joe Mauer: Gets breather despite hot hitting

Mauer is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Diamondbacks, Shane Jackson of MLB.com reports.

Despite producing four consecutive multi-hit efforts and going 10-for-17 (.588) over that span, Mauer will head to the bench for a breather after starting five straight games. In his place, Mitch Garver will make his MLB debut, playing first base and batting fifth.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast