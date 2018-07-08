Twins' Joe Mauer: Gets day off in series finale

Mauer is out of the lineup Sunday against the Orioles.

Mauer hits the bench after a string of six consecutive starts, during which he went 5-for-24 with an RBI and a run scored. Logan Morrison will play first base in Mauer's place Sunday, with shortstop Jorge Polanco assuming the veteran's usual spot atop the lineup.

More News
Our Latest Stories