Twins' Joe Mauer: Gets rest Sunday
Mauer is out of the lineup Sunday against the Angels, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
After starting the first three games of the series and going 2-for-6 with an RBI in the Twins' 12-inning win Saturday, Mauer will get a well-deserved rest in the finale Sunday afternoon. Mauer's move to the bench will open up a lineup spot for Mitch Garver, who will serve as the Twins' designated hitter.
