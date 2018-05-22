Twins' Joe Mauer: Gets treatment Monday

Mauer (neck) received treatment Monday at Target Field and his problems with light sensitivity and balance are improving, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Mauer landed on the disabled list Saturday with a cervical strain and concussion-like symptoms despite being diagnosed with a concussion. He remained home Saturday and Sunday to rest, but he returned to the ballpark Monday showing progression. It's unclear at this point when Mauer could return from the disabled list.