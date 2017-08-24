Play

Twins' Joe Mauer: Heads to bench Thursday

Mauer is not in the lineup Thursday against the White Sox, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Mauer has been swinging a hot bat recently, slashing .396/.429/.509 over his last 53 at-bats, but he'll get the day off after starting nine of the last 10 games. Mitch Garver will man first base in his stead, batting fifth.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast