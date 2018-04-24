Twins' Joe Mauer: Heads to bench Tuesday versus lefty
Mauer is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Yankees, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Mauer is hitting .298 on the season, but he has just one hit in his past four starts. As a result, he'll head to the bench for a night off with lefty CC Sabathia taking the hill for New York. Logan Morrison will move to first base to fill the void, while Ehire Adrianza takes his spot in the lineup for the evening.
More News
-
Podcast: Surprising stats
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
-
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...