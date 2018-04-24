Twins' Joe Mauer: Heads to bench Tuesday versus lefty

Mauer is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Yankees, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Mauer is hitting .298 on the season, but he has just one hit in his past four starts. As a result, he'll head to the bench for a night off with lefty CC Sabathia taking the hill for New York. Logan Morrison will move to first base to fill the void, while Ehire Adrianza takes his spot in the lineup for the evening.