Twins' Joe Mauer: Heads to disabled list

Mauer was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a cervical strain and concussion-like symptoms.

Mauer passed concussion tests, but he had balance issues and sensitivity to light, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. The fact that he doesn't have a concussion increases the likelihood that this trip to the DL will be a short one, but it's difficult to say for certain with head injuries. Jake Cave was called up to take his place on the roster, making his major-league debut.