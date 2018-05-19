Twins' Joe Mauer: Heads to disabled list
Mauer was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a cervical strain and concussion-like symptoms.
Mauer passed concussion tests, but he had balance issues and sensitivity to light, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. The fact that he doesn't have a concussion increases the likelihood that this trip to the DL will be a short one, but it's difficult to say for certain with head injuries. Jake Cave was called up to take his place on the roster, making his major-league debut.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...