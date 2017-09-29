Play

Twins' Joe Mauer: Held out again Friday

Mauer is not in the lineup Friday for the second day in a row, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The Twins have clinched a postseason berth and are locked into their spot, so the veteran Mauer will be rested for the second time in as many days. Kennys Vargas will make his second straight start at first base.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast