Twins' Joe Mauer: Hits bench versus lefty Sunday

Mauer is not in the lineup Sunday against the Tigers, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Mauer has largely been shielded from left-handed pitching this season despite slightly better results against them (.717 OPS vs. LHP, .694 OPS vs. RHP), but he actually is hitless in eight at-bats against Detroit's scheduled starter Matt Boyd. As a result, Tyler Austin will man first base in his stead.