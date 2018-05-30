Twins' Joe Mauer: Hopes to be activated over weekend

Mauer (neck) won't return from the disabled list Thursday, but he could come off the DL sometime this weekend, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Mauer continues to slowly make progress, and he hasn't suffered any recent setbacks that would prolong his stay on the disabled list. In 38 games for the Twins, he's batting .283 with eight extra-base hits and 11 RBI.