Twins' Joe Mauer: Leading off against White Sox

Mauer will play first base and hit atop the Twins' order versus the White Sox on Friday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

With Brain Dozier struggling, manager Paul Molitor has elected to give Mauer a chance at the top spot for Friday's series opener. It remains to be seen whether this could be a legitimate option moving forward, or just a remedy to try and help Dozier out of his funk. Over 26 games this season, Mauer is hitting .293/.435/.391 with eight RBI.