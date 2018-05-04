Twins' Joe Mauer: Leading off against White Sox
Mauer will play first base and hit atop the Twins' order versus the White Sox on Friday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
With Brain Dozier struggling, manager Paul Molitor has elected to give Mauer a chance at the top spot for Friday's series opener. It remains to be seen whether this could be a legitimate option moving forward, or just a remedy to try and help Dozier out of his funk. Over 26 games this season, Mauer is hitting .293/.435/.391 with eight RBI.
More News
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...