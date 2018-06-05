Twins' Joe Mauer: Makes progress Tuesday
Mauer (neck) went through another workout Tuesday without suffering any setbacks, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Mauer participated in some hitting and fielding work before checking in with the team trainer. He didn't appear to be feeling any concussion-like symptoms, and after completing his second successful workout of the week, Mauer appears on track to return in the near future.
