Twins' Joe Mauer: Not in Thursday's lineup

Mauer is out of the lineup versus Cleveland on Thursday, LaVelle E. Neal of the Star Tribune reports.

Mauer will retreat to the pine after going 2-for-12 with four strikeouts during the first three games of this series. In his place, Miguel Sano will man first base while Ehire Adrianza gets a start at third.

