Twins' Joe Mauer: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Mauer is out of the lineup against the Tigers on Wednesday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Mauer will retreat to the bench in favor of Tyler Austin at first base for the series finale. Over his past seven games, Mauer is 10-for-27 (.370 average) with six RBI. Look for him to return to the lineup Friday in Oakland.

