Twins' Joe Mauer: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Mauer is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Pittsburgh, Mike Berardino of The Pioneer Press reports.
Mauer will receive his first day off the 2018 season in anticipation of Thursday's daytime home opener versus the Mariners. In his place, Logan Morrison draws the start at first base.
