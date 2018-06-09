Twins' Joe Mauer: Not ready for rehab assignment

Mauer (neck/concussion) hit again on the field again Friday, but isn't expected to go on a minor league rehab assignment any time soon, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports."We're just going through the workout, tying to get some consistency to where he's at. We're just going to allow that to unfold as it needs to," said manager Paul Molitor.

Mauer has been on the disabled list since May 19 with a neck issue and concussion-like symptoms. Given his history of concussions, it's difficult to forecast any timetable for his return until he's sent out on a minor league rehab assignment, which doesn't seem to be in the works for the next few days or more.