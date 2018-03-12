Twins' Joe Mauer: Off to decent start
Mauer is 4-for-15 with two extra-base hits and six RBI through five spring training games.
Mauer appears to be getting close to regular-season form after the first couple weeks of spring training. He'll look to build on his performance from 2017, when he hit .305 with 44 extra-base hits and 71 RBI. Mauer should still hold decent fantasy value, given he's Minnesota's everyday starter at first base and that he managed to appear in 141 games a season ago, despite approaching 35 years old.
