Twins' Joe Mauer: Out of Thursday lineup

Mauer is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Indians, MLBpressbox.com reports.

Mauer will take the afternoon game off following 19 straight starts, as manager Paul Molitor elected to grant some of the regulars a day to rest after the Twins clinched a playoff berth due to the Angels' loss Wednesday night. In his place, Kennys Vargas will pick up a start at first base.

