Twins' Joe Mauer: Out Saturday
Mauer is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rangers, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Ehire Adrianza will get the nod at first base in place of Mauer, who is 0-for-12 in his career against Saturday's starter, Cole Hamels. Mauer hasn't done much lately to help fantasy owners in standard formats, but he is getting on base at a .400 clip since the All-Star break. Look for him to return Sunday against right-hander Nick Martinez.
