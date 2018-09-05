Twins' Joe Mauer: Out vs. left-hander

Mauer is not in the lineup against the Astros on Wednesday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Mauer will retreat to the bench with southpaw Framber Valdez on the mound for Houston. In his place, Tyler Austin will man first base while Willians Astudillo starts in the DH spot.

