Twins' Joe Mauer: Out vs. southpaw

Mauer is out of the lineup against the Tigers on Friday.

Mauer will take a seat with left-hander Matt Boyd on the mound for Detroit. During Thursday's series opener, Mauer went 2-for-4 with a double and three runs scored. In his place, Ehire Adrianza will man first base and bat eighth.

