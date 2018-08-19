Twins' Joe Mauer: Pops fifth home run

Mauer went 3-for-5 with a double and a solo home run in Saturday's loss to the Tigers.

After smacking a pinch-hit homer Friday, Mauer led off Saturday's game with another long ball. Per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com, it was Mauer's first time homering in consecutive at-bats since July of 2009. Even with this little surge, Mauer is still slugging just .384, down from .417 a year ago.