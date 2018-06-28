Twins' Joe Mauer: Receives breather Thursday
Mauer is out of the lineup against the White Sox on Thursday, LaVelle E. Neal of the Star Tribune reports.
Mauer will take a seat during Thursday's matinee after starting the previous six games. The 35-year-old will be replaced by Logan Morrison at first base while Robbie Grossman gets a start at the DH spot. Look for Mauer to rejoin the fray against the Cubs on Friday.
