Twins' Joe Mauer: Receives breather Thursday

Mauer is out of the lineup against the White Sox on Thursday, LaVelle E. Neal of the Star Tribune reports.

Mauer will take a seat during Thursday's matinee after starting the previous six games. The 35-year-old will be replaced by Logan Morrison at first base while Robbie Grossman gets a start at the DH spot. Look for Mauer to rejoin the fray against the Cubs on Friday.

