Twins' Joe Mauer: Reinstated from disabled list
Mauer (neck) was activated from the 10-day DL on Friday, Brandon Warne of Zone Coverage reports.
As expected, Mauer will rejoin the Twins after spending the past four weeks on the shelf due to a cervical strain. The 35-year-old was able to appear in a few games with Triple-A Rochester and didn't experience any problems, so look for him to immediately rejoin the starting lineup during Friday's series opener in Cleveland. Through 38 games this year, he's hitting .283 with a .759 OPS and 11 RBI.
