Twins' Joe Mauer: Retreats to bench

Mauer is out of the lineup Sunday against the Cubs, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Mauer was in the field for the entirety of Saturday's game, which was played amid extreme heat in Chicago. The hot weather didn't inhibit Mauer at the plate -- he finished 2-for-5 with three RBI -- but manager Paul Molitor probably reasoned the veteran could benefit from some more time in the dugout Sunday. Mauer will give way to Logan Morrison at first base.