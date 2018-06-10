Twins' Joe Mauer: Slated to begin rehab assignment

Mauer (neck) is set to start a minor-league stint at Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, Jarrid Denney of MLB.com reports.

Mauer did some baserunning drills Sunday and should be ready to face live pitching within a couple days. He'll likely be penciled in as Rochester's designated hitter in his first rehab game before transitioning to duty at first base. Mauer has been on the disabled list since injuring his neck May 18 but he could return soon if he escapes the rehab assignment without any setbacks.

More News
Our Latest Stories