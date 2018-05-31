Twins' Joe Mauer: Suffers setback Thursday

Mauer (neck) felt some concussion-like symptoms during fielding drills Thursday, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Mauer is no longer on schedule to be activated from the disabled list this weekend after suffering a setback. Although he stated he hopes to take batting practice and remain at the ballpark for Thursday's game, he's expected to take a step back, making his exact return unclear.

