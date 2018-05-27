Twins' Joe Mauer: Takes batting practice
Mauer was able to take batting practice Friday at Target Field for the first time since injuring his neck on May 18, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Mauer was placed on the DL with a cervical strain and concussion-like symptoms. He had some problems with light sensitivity and balance, which are a worry considering his previous concussion issues ended his time playing catcher. It sounds like there's a chance he could be activated from the DL when the Twins return from their current road trip on Thursday, but Mauer will likely need to show continued improvement without any concussion-like symptoms. It's also possible he could go on a short rehab assignment.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....