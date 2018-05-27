Twins' Joe Mauer: Takes batting practice

Mauer was able to take batting practice Friday at Target Field for the first time since injuring his neck on May 18, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Mauer was placed on the DL with a cervical strain and concussion-like symptoms. He had some problems with light sensitivity and balance, which are a worry considering his previous concussion issues ended his time playing catcher. It sounds like there's a chance he could be activated from the DL when the Twins return from their current road trip on Thursday, but Mauer will likely need to show continued improvement without any concussion-like symptoms. It's also possible he could go on a short rehab assignment.